The Global Microcontroller Market was valued at USD 17.9 billion in the year 2019. The demand for microcontrollers will witness a rise during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for consumer electronics worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.

Factors such as higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC region will significantly drive Microcontroller Market growth in subsequent years.

Furthermore, over the last 10-years, Microchip Technology, one of the leading Microcontroller manufacturing companies has been a major consolidator in the semiconductor industry. The growing web of connected devices encompasses smartphones, televisions, tablets, home appliances, gaming consoles, smart meters, and security systems. By leveraging these ever-increasing webs of devices, the demand for IoT microcontroller units is rapidly growing which is propelling the market.

Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.

