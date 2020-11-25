The Global Masterbatch Market valued at USD 12.05 billion in the year 2019 by value and 7219.23 thousand tonnes by volume has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Masterbatch or MB is an additive for plastics that is majorly used to color plastic (color masterbatch) or confer beneficial physical properties to plastic (additive masterbatch). Growth in masterbatch market is directly associated to the amount of polymer consumption in a region. Increasing production of plastic products and components, steady economic growth, innovation in packaging products, rapid industrialization and continuous penetration of masterbatch through different types of coloring methods are the key drivers in the Masterbatch Market.

Among the Product segment in the Masterbatch market (White, Black, Color and Additive), White masterbatch segment leads the market. White masterbatch demand is growing due to their ability to provide opacity as well as base color to plastics used extensively in milk pouches, milk bottles, plastic bags, food material packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Growing demand from films, wires, and cables, along with healthy growth of the packaging industry drives growth of white masterbatch segment.

Based on End-User (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Durable Goods, Others), Packaging segment gains a considerable share. The growing focus over gaining consumer attention to increase sale is an emerging trend in the global packaging market, which is likely to boost demand for the masterbatch in coming years.

Based on Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Others), Polyethylene segment gains considerable share. Rise in the popularity of different variants of polyethylene including high density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, and linear polyethylene, has accounted for increase in the adoption of polyethylene as a carrier polymer in various end-user industry segments. Polyethylene products allows different shades formation during packaging that leads to easy product differentiation, thus driving growth the color masterbatch market segment over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Masterbatch market. In Asia Pacific, growth in the market is driven by increasing demand from various end user segments, such as packaging, automotive, consumer appliances, electronics, etc. With a growing number of plastic processing units in Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India, the demand for masterbatches has been increasing at a robust pace, and the same trend is anticipated to continue over the next five years as well.

Scope of the Report

– The report analyses the Masterbatch market Analysis By Value (USD Million) and By Volume (Thousand Tones).

– The report analyses the Masterbatch market by Product (White, Black, Color, Additive).

– The report assesses the Masterbatch market by End-User (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Durable Goods, Others).

– The report assesses the Masterbatch market by Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Others).

– The Global Masterbatch Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Indonesia).

– Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product, end-user and polymer. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

– The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include LyondellBasell, Americhem Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Clariant AG, GCR Group, Hubron (International) Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Tosaf compounds and Penn Color, Inc.

– The report presents the analysis of Masterbatch market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

– Masterbatch Vendors

– Chemical Companies

– Consulting and Advisory Firms

– Government and Policy Makers

– Investment Banks and Equity Firms

– Regulatory Authorities

Table of Contents:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Masterbatch Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Masterbatch Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025

4.3 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product (By Value, By Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Masterbatch Market: By Product

5.2 White Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Black Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Color Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Additive Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global Masterbatch Market Segmentation By End-User (By Value, By Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Masterbatch: By End-User

6.2 Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Building & Construction Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Electronics Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Durable Goods Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.7 Others Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Polymer (By Value, By Volume)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Masterbatch: By Polymer

7.2 Polyethylene Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Polypropylene Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.5 Others Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8. Global Masterbatch Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Masterbatch Market: By Region

9. North America Masterbatch Market: Segmentation By Product, End-User (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

9.1 North America Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.2 North America Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.3 North America Masterbatch Market  Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Product (White, Black, Color and Additive)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End-User (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Durable Goods and Others)

9.6 Market Segmentation By Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate and Others)

9.7 North America Masterbatch Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Masterbatch Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.9 Competitive Scenario of North America- By Country

9.10 United States Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.11 United States Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.12 United States Masterbatch Market Leading Companies

9.13 United States Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

9.14 Canada Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.15 Canada Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.16 Canada Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

10. Europe Masterbatch Market: Segmentation By Product, End-User (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

10.1 Europe Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.2 Europe Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.3 Europe Masterbatch Market  Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Product (White, Black, Color and Additive)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End-User (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Durable Goods and Others)

10.6 Market Segmentation By Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate and Others)

10.7 Europe Masterbatch Market: Country Analysis

10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Masterbatch Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe- By Country

10.10 Germany Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.11 Germany Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.12 Germany Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

10.13 Italy Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.14 Italy Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.15 Italy Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

10.16 France Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.17 France Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.18 France Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

10.19 United Kingdom Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.20 United Kingdom Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.21 United Kingdom Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

11. Asia Pacific Masterbatch Market: Segmentation By Product, End-User (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

11.1 Asia Pacific Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

11.2 Asia Pacific Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

11.3 Asia Pacific Masterbatch Market  Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Product (White, Black, Color and Additive)

11.5 Market Segmentation By End-User (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Durable Goods and Others)

11.6 Market Segmentation By Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate and Others)

11.7 Asia Pacific Masterbatch Market: Country Analysis

11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Masterbatch Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

11.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific- By Country

11.10 China Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

11.11 China Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

11.12 China Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

11.13 Japan Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

11.14 Japan Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

11.15 Japan Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

11.16 India Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

11.17 India Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

11.18 India Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

11.19 Indonesia Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

11.20 Indonesia Masterbatch Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

11.21 Indonesia Masterbatch Market Segmentation By Product, End-User, Polymer

12. Global Masterbatch Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Masterbatch Market Drivers

12.2 Global Masterbatch Market Restraints

12.3 Global Masterbatch Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Masterbatch Market  By Product, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Masterbatch Market  By End-User, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Masterbatch Market  By Polymer, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Masterbatch Market  By Region, By Value (Year-2025)

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2.2 Recent Industry Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 LyondellBasell

15.2 Americhem Inc.

15.3 Ampacet Corporation

15.4 Cabot Corporation

15.5 Clariant AG

15.6 GCR Group

15.7 Hubron (International) Limited

15.8 PolyOne Corporation

15.9 Tosaf compounds

15.10 Penn Color, Inc.

