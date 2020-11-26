Britain’s mega energy companies’ trio is partnering to develop mega underwater power cables carrying renewable energy to power millions of households in England. ScottishPower, National Grid, and SSE came to terms to develop the transmission line and enumerate the potential of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ten-point clean energy transition plan. This project aims to stimulate the desire to supply offshore wind energy to meet all the households’ energy requirements by the end of this decade.

The transmission line will run from two sites, Peterhead and Torness, meander through Scotland’s coastline to reach Selby and Hawthorn Point in England. The three companies unveiled this plan coincidentally when the UK government declared its upcoming support for the climate discussions in Glasgow next year. The companies revealed that the project would enumerate thousands of jobs in its implementation stage, beginning four years from now.

The project will supply an equivalent of 2 gigawatts of power using high-power cables. This energy will meet over four million households’ clean electricity needs in England at its initial peak. Further progress will witness the generation of 4 gigawatts of power once it comes to the climax. Currently, the coastline of Scotland supplies 5.4 gigawatts in renewable energy and would be growing to 10 gigawatts when more projects take shape.

The UK government anticipates obtaining 40 gigawatts of offshore wind energy from the country’s coastline before 2040 to achieve the net-zero carbon emissions it agreed to fulfill. This project will be covering up for the £1.3 billion Western Link renewable energy project initiated by ScottishPower and National Grid. The project is under scrutiny for taking long to demonstrate its potential and its continued problems.

National Grid’s senior director, Nicola Shaw, explained that the new project would be the core of the UK’s energy programs. She added that the collaboration would prove that it is easier to achieve climate change objectives through combined efforts rather than competitive strategizing.

Elsewhere, ScottishPower’s CEO, Keith Anderson, retorted that the UK could achieve net-zero emission targets in the stipulated timeframe. Nevertheless, the CEO advocated for the cashing and research into projects that link the renewable resources of one area to another to minimize more land clearance to plant the renewable energy infrastructure.

On the other hand, the SSE CEO, Alistair Phillips-Davies, praised the project, saying that it would be the onset of new renewable energy strategies. He added that the project could contribute more to the 40 gigawatts of offshore wind energy that the UK anticipates realizing by the end of this decade. Finally, the projects and other renewable energy plans will help the UK provide employment opportunities to its citizens and strengthen the country’s supply chains.