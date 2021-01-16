The UK is setting itself up as a significant player in the renewable sector. The economic giant recently released a statement detailing the total amount of funds that it plans to make available for renewable energy development. Following this cue is a potential renewable energy start-up created to look into means of generating more capacity in the electric grid. However, this outcome is set to change, given a recent start-up in the UK called Power Potential. Power Potential expressed its interests to venture into increasing power output with an effort to generate additional business. In its pitch, it expressed other benefits, including substantial savings realized by consumers.

Power potential is a government-launched parastatal that is a brainchild of the United Kingdom Power Networks teaming up with the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO). The start-up was created to regulate renewable energy and facilitate its distribution across the user base. The proposed business venture is divided into two parts. The first section is a generator dependent 8 weeks that set to determine the system’s generative capacity. A 12-week integration follows this phase into the commercial market. According to the timeline provided, both trials will be complete by March 2021. The project is already underway as it is currently linked with UK’s Power Networks existing network administration system as well as the consumer grid.

This venture marks the first time an uncompleted trial has been used integrated with a live system. It uses a Distributed Energy Resources Management System, DERMS framework, which includes the layout of the distributed energy resource management systems from ZIV automation.

There is speculation that the new systems are a means by which the ESO will shifting its focus from energy generation to efficiency in transmission and distribution. The inclusion of the DERMS allows ESO to manage and control voltage and enable stable distribution comprehensively. The commission hopes to use this integration into the National Grid by assimilating it with national voltage control. Such an improved system allows seamless coordination between generators and other energy sources to cater to frequent blackouts that plague the UK.

The current system in place also uses generators to supplement energy. However, this new system’s improvement allows for a widely distributable generator system across a larger area. It also increases the system’s capacity to mitigate deficiencies in power generation and distribution. Likewise, a more distributed generator system allows limited ability to expand the energy transportation and distribution layout.

The capabilities of this new system are expected to be evident by 2021. However, Power Potential raised the concern that the cost of integrating better systems of energy production and distribution eventually falls to customers paying for services. Power Potential estimates that the cost of output will decrease by £400 million once the new system is integrated