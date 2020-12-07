DEC Research has launched a report on the Gas Water Heater Market that elucidates an in-depth synopsis of this business vertical over the forecast period. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in addition to the competitive hierarchy of this sphere.

The global “Gas Water Heater Market” report is inclusive of a definite aggressive standpoint that explains a summary of the entire industry and profiles of the major companies in the worldwide market. The Gas Water Heater Industry report also provides a detailed diagram of the innovations, production analysis, product specification, and product type, taking into consideration, factors such as costs, remuneration, and gross margins.

About Gas Water Heater

The size of Gas Water Heater Market was registered at USD 07 billion in the year 2019 and is anticipated to cross USD 10 billion by 2026. Between the period 2020-2026, the Gas Water Heater Market is expected to register a CAGR of 06%.The global Gas Water Heater report provides a detailed outlook of this industry. It also explains the changing market dynamics, value chain, deployments, constraining factors, and market dynamic forces of the Gas Water Heater Industry.

Gas Water Heater Market Key Players: A.O Smith, Lennox, BDR Thermea Group, Ariston Thermo, Bradford White Corporation, Haier Electronics, Bosch Thermotechnology, Racold, Whirlpool Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing, Ferroli, Hubbell Electric Heater Company

The global Gas Water Heater market has depicted an appreciable progression in the last few years and is anticipated to exhibit a decent growth rate over the forecast duration.

Scope of the Report

This report completely focuses on the global Gas Water Heater Industry, spanning the regions of U.S., North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market is categorized into sub-sections such as vendors, types, applications, and regions.

Major Highlights of Gas Water Heater Market report:

Gas Water Heater Industry Overview

In-depth market segmentation

Strategies of key players

Manufacturing Analysis of Gas Water Heater

Market shares

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Sales Market Forecast

Scope of Report:

The global Gas Water Heater market size is anticipated to depict a CAGR of approximately ____, over the next five years, and is likely to hit million US$ in 2026, from a valuation of million US$ in 2019, as per a new study. This research report focuses on the significance of Gas Water Heater across the globe, with specific concentration across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. This report also categorizes the market on the basis of geographies, manufacturers, types, and application.

TOC:

Chapter 4 Gas Water Heater Market, By Product

4.1 Gas water heater market share by product, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Instant

4.2.1 Global market from instant, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2 Global market from instant, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3 Storage

4.3.1 Global market from storage, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2 Global market from storage, by region, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5 Gas Water Heater Market, By Capacity

5.1 Gas water heater market share by capacity, 2019 & 2026

5.2 <30 Liters

5.2.1 Global market from <30 liters, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2 Global market from <30 liters, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3 30-100 liters

5.3.1 Global market from 30-100 liters, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2 Global market from 30-100 liters, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.4 100-250 liters

5.4.1 Global market from 100-250 liters, 2015 – 2026

5.4.2 Global market from 100-250 liters, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.5 250-400 liters

5.5.1 Global market from 250-400 liters, 2015 – 2026

5.5.2 Global market from 250-400 liters, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.6 >400 liters

5.6.1 Global market from >400 liters, 2015 – 2026

5.6.2 Global market from >400 liters, by region, 2015 – 2026

