HTF MI recently added Green Technology Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Green Technology Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Green Technology Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Get the inside scoop of the Sample report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2702872-green-technology-market-1

Market insights

The green technology market in India is mostly dominated by green energy; electric vehicles, and water and wastewater treatment are the other key market segments. In terms of installed capacity, the green energy sector stood at 87.02 GW in FY 2020 and has set a target to reach 275 GW of installed capacity by FY 2027. In terms of sales volume, the electric vehicles market in India reached 156,000 units in FY 2020, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.90% during the FY 2018-FY 2020 period. In terms of revenue, the market for water and wastewater treatment in India is estimated to reach INR 2,141.60 Bn in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.28% during the forecast period.

Segment insights:

Based on installed capacity, the green energy sector in India is dominated by solar energy, followed by wind, biomass and small hydro. Several initiatives to promote solar park, solar cities, solar pumps and the National Solar Mission can be attributed for the remarkable growth of solar capacity in India. India’s installed capacity for wind energy stood at 34.63 GW in FY 2020. Wind energy projects in India are mostly concentrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The country aspires to attain green energy capacities of 175 GW and 275 GW by FY 2022 and FY 2027, respectively. However, supply chain disruptions owing to the pandemic and safeguard duty on solar cells are likely to hinder the installation target.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to severe disruption in the solar energy supply chain since India is highly dependent on China for the sourcing of PV modules. The import of solar modules and cells dropped by 76.4% in the first quarter of CY 2020 as compared to the first quarter of CY 2019. Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown resulted in a halt in construction activities in the second quarter of CY 2020. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) directed green agencies to consider the pandemic as force majeure (unprecedented events or circumstances beyond human control) and allowed a blanket extension of 30 days beyond the lockdown period for all renewable energy projects.

What is Green Technology? Who are Major & Emerging Players in Green Technology Market

The companies holding the largest market share in the Green Technology Market include Adani Power Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Exide Industries Limited, Suzlon Energy Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited , Tata Power Limited, Thermax Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited.

Make an Enquire before Purchase @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2702872-green-technology-market-1

Key Highlights of Report:

About Market

 Market Overview

 Product/Service Highlights

 Market Development Activity & Future Outlook

 Similar Industry [Substitute Product/Services Analysis]

Industry at a Glance

 Green Technology Key Statistics

– Market Size (2019): USD XX Million

– Number of Businesses/Players: n-Numbers

– Average Industry Profit Margin: XX%

………………

 Snapshot

 Executive Summary

Industry Performance

 External Drivers

 Current Scenario Outlook [Market Trends, Risk & Return Profile]

 Competitive Outlook

Dominating Players / Competitive Nature

Regulatory Factors

 Market /Product Life Cycle

Segmentation Analysis

 Market Size by Type (value & Volume) [2014-2025]

 Market Size by Application (value & Volume) [2014-2025]

 Market Size by …………. (Value & Volume) [2014-2025]

Know More About Complete Study @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2702872-green-technology-market-1

Report highlights continued…………

Regional Analysis

 Demand Determinants

 Major & Emerging Countries & growth Outlook

 Market Size by Region

Cross Segmentation by Countries

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, LATAM, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia

Competitive Landscape

 Market Share Concentration [CR4, CR8, HHI Index]

 Success Factors

 PORTER 5-Forces Analysis

Company Analysis

 Market Share Analysis by Players

 Major Players

 Emerging Players by Growth

 Company Profiles

– Business Overview

– Key Financials

– Development Insights [Product launches, M&A, JVs etc]

Acquire Single User PDF license of this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2702872

In the end, the report includes Green Technology Market new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return analysis, and development analysis. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia (China, India, Japan etc) or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter