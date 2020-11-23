Fort Collins, Colorado – The 1-Decene Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the 1-Decene market into its extensive database. The 1-Decene Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the 1-Decene market.

1-Decene market garnered a revenue of USD 961.2 million in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 1,7621.1 million by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 6.4% over the forecast period.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Alfa Aesar

Sigma-Aldrich

ExShell Chemical Ltd.nMobil

Idemitsu Petrochemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Qatar Chemical Company II Ltd. (Q-Chem II)

INEOS Oligomers

Shell Chemical Ltd.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Impact of Covid-19 on this Market:

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. The study provides a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 1-Decene market and its key segments. It also covers the current and future impact of the pandemic and offers a post-COVID-19 scenario to provide a deeper understanding of the dynamic changes in market trends and scenarios.

Competitive Landscape:

Competitive Analysis is one of the best sections of the report, comparing the progress of leading companies using key metrics like market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, pricing, and production. . From the nature of the competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report offers an in-depth competitive analysis in the global 1-Decene Market.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

1-Decene Market, By Application (2016-2027)