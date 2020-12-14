Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Overview

Digital textile printing refers to a specialized form of wide-format, roll-to-roll inkjet printing. Printers that are built solely with the purpose of feeding rolls of fabrics are gradually substituting some traditional flat-screen and rotary printing equipment. These traditional equipments are utilized for the purpose of industrial textile printing. The growth of the global digital textile printing market is likely to be shaped by the flourishing business of the textile industry.

Digital textile printers are capable of ejecting tiny droplets of ink directly onto varieties of non-stretch synthetic and natural textiles whereas textile dye sublimation process is able to work only on poly/blend and polyester fabrics. The type of post-treatment and pre-treatment processes and the inks to be utilized is dependent on the type of fabric that is to be decorated and how the fabric will be put to use. Suitability for use across many applications in the textile industry is likely to support growth of the global digital textile printing market in the years to come.

Many of the manufacturers of apparel and decor fabrics are of opinion that digital textile printing is a promising solution for the reduction of energy and water consumption. It also helps in the lessening of water and waste pollution related to the traditional methods of textile printing and dyeing. Some experts are of opinion that digital fabric painting is capable of reducing use of electricity up to 30% and water use by nearly 90%. The environment friendly aspect of the product is likely to promote growth of the global digital textile printing market in the years to come.

The global pandemic, Covid-19 is estimated to leave considerable impact on global digital textile printing market as the demand for the product from most of its end use sectors is bound to witness a drop due to low consumer spending, lockdowns, and job losses. However, the demand for product is likely to remain high in the pharmacy sector, which is witnessing growth due to the spread of coronavirus.

Type, substrate, application, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global digital textile printing market has been categorized. The sole aim of such segmentation is to offer a clearer and detailed view of the global digital textile printing market.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global digital textile printing market is mentioned below:

In February 2018, Japan based Seiko Epson Corporation introduced a new microsite for digital fabric painting. This site is designed to provide information regarding the destination of digital fabric printing and solutions for different applications. With this site, the company is likely to expand its reach across geographies.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Key Trends

The global digital textile printing market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Burgeoning Demand for Use in Product Advertising Tools to Drive Demand in the Market

The development of the global digital textile printing market is likely to be shaped by its rising utilization in various end use sectors, such as pharmacy, automotive, food and beverages, and personal care. In these industries, the product is used on their sales and advertising tools, such as banners and shopping points. Advertising plays a crucial role in improving customer sales and revenue of a company. Digital textile printing offers improved quality of graphics, elegance, and much better visibility than flexographic printing machines. This factor is likely to drive the drive the expansion of the global digital textile printing market in the years to come.

The roll to roll process of printing is estimated to account for a large chunk of the market. The growing significance of the roll to roll printing process is mainly due to the use of the product in many industrial applications, soft signage, and textile and décor. Drapery, upholstery, home textile, and interior décor comprise most of the uses in the textile and décor.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Geographical Analysis

The digital textile printing market in Europe is forecasted to observe considerable growth owing to expansion of the printing industry. In Europe, digital textile printers are witnessing rapid growth in a bid to cater to the rising demand for high quality variable data printing, shorter runs, and faster turnaround times. In addition, rising demand from the fashion industry is likely to bolster growth of the digital textile printing market in Europe.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.