Fort Collins, Colorado – The India Malaria Diagnostics Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the India Malaria Diagnostics market into its extensive database. The India Malaria Diagnostics Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the India Malaria Diagnostics market.

India malaria diagnostics market garnered a revenue of USD 20.4 million in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 34.1 million by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd.

J Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd

Siemens Healthineers

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Access Bio, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Impact of Covid-19 on this Market:

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. The study provides a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the India Malaria Diagnostics market and its key segments. It also covers the current and future impact of the pandemic and offers a post-COVID-19 scenario to provide a deeper understanding of the dynamic changes in market trends and scenarios.

Competitive Landscape:

Competitive Analysis is one of the best sections of the report, comparing the progress of leading companies using key metrics like market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, pricing, and production. . From the nature of the competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report offers an in-depth competitive analysis in the global India Malaria Diagnostics Market.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

India Malaria Diagnostics Market, By Technology (2016-2027)

Microscopy

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT)

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Conventional PCR

Real-Time PCR (qPCR or quantitative PCR)

India Malaria Diagnostics Market, By End Use (2016-2027)