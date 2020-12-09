HTF MI recently added Reinsurance Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Reinsurance Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Reinsurance Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

What is Reinsurance? Who are Major & Emerging Players in Reinsurance Market

The companies holding the largest market share in the Reinsurance Market include General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), Axa France Vie – India Reinsurance Branch, General Reinsurance AG – India Branch, Hannover Re – India Branch, Lloyd’s India , Munich Re India Services Private Limited, RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada – India Branch, Scor Se – India Branch, Swiss Re Services India Private Limited, XL Insurance Company SE – India Reinsurance Branch.

India is the fastest-growing reinsurance market in the world. The industry is expected to witness notable growth due to the recent regulatory changes imposed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), which encourages offshore companies to set up operations in the country. Further, low insurance penetration, frequent occurrence of severe catastrophes, recent regulatory reforms pertaining to crop insurance, and the entry of numerous foreign players are expected to propel industry growth during the forecast period.

The total premium generated from the reinsurance market was valued at ~INR 460.59 Bn in FY 2019 and is expected to reach ~INR 989.75 Bn by FY 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~14.03 % during the FY 2020-FY 2025 period.

Adoption of new technologies, capital market structuring techniques, and bundling of value-added services are expected to drive the reinsurance industry in the coming years. The industry is witnessing a change in the service offerings to optimize operations and the overall business model. Further, innovative solutions such as InsurTech are expected to transform the industry value chain during the forecast period.

Reinsurers and insurers have been severely affected by the economic repercussions in the wake of the pandemic.

New insurance businesses have been postponed, existing renewals have been delayed, and industry players are scouting for new products, channels, pricing discounts, and even new regulatory compliance requirements. The impact is most significant across the casualty, property, marine, liability, and contingency classes of business.

However, technology is expected to be the most noteworthy remedial measure to assess and manage the impact of the pandemic on the industry.

In the end, the report includes Reinsurance Market new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return analysis, and development analysis. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

