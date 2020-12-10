The “Trends to Watch in Wealth Management: 2020 – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2014-2025 ” Study has been added to HTF MI offering. The study focus on both qualitative as well as quantitative side and follows Industry benchmark and NAICS standards to built coverage of players for final compilation of study. Some of the major and emerging players profiled are UBS, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, HSBC, Citibank.

The wealth management market is unsettled in 2020. Expected growth in equities and offshore investment bodes well for growth in fees and client assets. However, even as the outlook perks up the risks have been growing more pronounced. This includes industry-specific pitfalls such as increased competition and new digital players, as well as geopolitical issues.

This report informs wealth managers and their strategy teams of the key developments emerging across the industry and how best to respond to these changes. It examines in detail key areas such as regulation, HNW asset allocation strategies, customer targeting, and cybersecurity. The analysis supported by findings from our propriety surveys of wealth managers and investors.

Scope

– After a strong 2019, we expect to see further growth in offshore wealth. 50% of wealth managers expect demand to increase while a mere 9% forecast a decrease.

– Hybrid services will remain the most sought after robo-advice model, as having the best of both worlds is in high demand among investors. Continuous expansion is becoming common among all robo-advisors, and this is likely to continue going forward.

– Competition across Asia Pacific has stepped up and will increase in 2020, with experienced advisors hotly contested in Hong Kong and Singapore as well as more regional markets.

– There will be greater focus on ensuring affluent and HNW clients’ credit needs are met. The use of technology will make specialist lending more accessible and economic for clients outside of the UHNW space.

While global mega trends influencing the market routing the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique market drivers. The market study is sized with regional and country level break for historical and forecast period by revenue and volume and price analysis, stay tuned with the latest updates from the research insights – know more which territory is stealing market share gains in coming years.

Major Geographies Covered: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa] etc.

Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile. Some of the competitors identified in the Trends to Watch in Wealth Management: 2020 Market study include UBS, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, HSBC, Citibank.

