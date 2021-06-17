US supreme court upholds Obamacare, preserving healthcare for millions. The supreme court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, preserving health care coverage for millions of Americans. In a 7-2 ruling, the court said the Republican-led states and individuals who challenged the law, better known as Obamacare, did not have standing to bring their case.

The court also ruled in favor of a Catholic charity that barred gay parents from fostering children. Catholic Social Services sued the city of Philadelphia after the charity was excluded from the city’s foster-care program because of its policy against gay parents. In the majority opinion, chief Justice John Roberts said the city violated the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment by refusing to work with the charity.

Joe Biden will soon sign a bill to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday. The House approved the Juneteenth bill last night, in a vote of 415 to 14. All 14 “no” votes came from Republicans. The Senate passed the legislation by voice vote earlier this week.

The blog will have more coming up, so stay tuned.

38m ago 17:14

Congressional Democrats had hoped that Republicans would be more willing to repeal the 2002 AUMF now that Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, is in the White House.

Democrats thought Republicans would be more amenable to the idea of curtailing presidential military power when a Democrat was sitting in the White House.

Democrats’ strategy was vindicated with today’s House vote. As an editor for the Dispatch noted, 11 Republicans supported repealing the AUMF last year, while 49 Republicans voted to repeal the authorization today.

Haley Byrd Wilt (byrdinator)

Amendment to repeal the 2002 authorization for military force in Iraq as part of the annual defense authorization bill in 2019: 14 Republican votes

Bill to repeal the 2002 AUMF in January 2020: 11 Republican votes

Bill to repeal the 2002 AUMF in June 2021: 49 Republican votes https://t.co/q5Aa38Ft5u

June 17, 2021

1h ago 16:57

Progressive congresswoman Barbara Lee, who has fought to repeal the 2002 AUMF for 19 years, celebrated the bill’s House passage today.

“After nearly 20 years of fighting for this, we’re finally one step closer to ending forever wars,” Lee said on Twitter.

Rep. Barbara Lee (RepBarbaraLee)

BREAKING: My bill to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF passed the House.

After nearly 20 years of fighting for this, we’re finally one step closer to ending forever wars.

June 17, 2021

A Politico reporter who spoke to Lee shortly after the House passed her bill said the congresswoman was “all smiles”.

She described the bill’s approval as a “humbling moment” and emphasized she would now work to ensure the legislation makes it through the Senate.

Sarah Ferris (sarahnferris)

Rep. Barbara Lee is all smiles as she walks out of House chamber, carrying a list of nearly 50 House Rs who voted to repeal the 02 AUMF. Lee had been the lone crusader on this for decades.

Calls it a “humbling moment” and is turning her attention to getting it through Senate.

June 17, 2021

1h ago 16:52

House votes to repeal AUMF that gave Bush authority to invade Iraq

The House has voted to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which gave George W Bush the power to invade Iraq in 2003.

The final vote was 268 to 161, with 49 Republicans supporting the repeal. All but one Democrat, Elaine Luria of Virginia, voted for the repeal as well.

House Press Gallery (HouseDailyPress)

The House passed H.R. 256 – To repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Sponsored by RepBarbaraLee / Foreign Affairs Committee) by a vote of 268-161.

June 17, 2021

The bill now heads to the Senate, where the proposal has bipartisan support. However, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has spoken out against the repeal, so an interesting debate lies ahead.

Joe Biden has indicated he supports the repeal as well, in part because his administration believes it would have a limited effect on the country’s current military operations.

“The Administration supports the repeal of the 2002 AUMF, as the United States has no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF as a domestic legal basis, and repeal of the 2002 AUMF would likely have minimal impact on current military operations,” the White House said in a statement this week.

“Furthermore, the President is committed to working with the Congress to ensure that outdated authorizations for the use of military force are replaced with a narrow and specific framework appropriate to ensure that we can continue to protect Americans from terrorist threats.”

1h ago 16:36

Federal employees to observe Juneteenth tomorrow, OPM says

In some non-supreme court news, the US Office of Personnel Management has just confirmed that federal employees will get tomorrow off to observe Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in America.

“Today POTUS will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th falls on a Saturday, most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18th,” OPM said on Twitter.

U.S. Office of Personnel Management (USOPM)

Today POTUS will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th falls on a Saturday, most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18th.

June 17, 2021

The House passed the Juneteenth bill yesterday in a vote of 415 to 14, one day after the Senate approved the legislation by voice vote.

Joe Biden is scheduled to sign the bill into law this afternoon, allowing federal employees to observe Juneteenth tomorrow.

2h ago 16:19

Jessica Glenza

Jessica Glenza

The US supreme court has upheld the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, after Republicans attempted to gut an important provision of the law during the Trump era.

In a 7-2 decision, the court ruled Republican states ultimately did not have “standing” or the right to sue. The ruling avoided the issue of whether the tax provision of the law called the “individual mandate”, and therefore the entire law, was unconstitutional.

The ACA was the most important health reform law in generations and was Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement during his time in the White House. However, the provision over which Republican states sued, the individual mandate, has long been a sore spot for many Americans.

Supporters of Obamacare, from health insurance plans to advocacy groups to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, quickly heralded the court’s decision as preserving a “lifeline” in a “devastating” pandemic.

2h ago 15:59

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer also celebrated the supreme court’s ruling to dismiss a challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

“Let me say definitively: the Affordable Care Act has won,” the Democratic leader said in a Senate floor speech moments ago.

“The supreme court has just ruled the ACA is here to stay. And now we’re going to try and make it bigger and better, establish once and for all affordable health care as a basic right of every American citizen.”

The Hill (thehill)

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “The Affordable Care Act has won. The supreme court has just ruled the ACA is here to stay. And now we’re going to try and make it bigger and better.” https://t.co/UWlFRkE5YR pic.twitter.com/gatM4V5Dp2

June 17, 2021

2h ago 15:43

Supreme court rules in favor of Catholic charity that excluded gay foster parents

The supreme court has also ruled in favor of Catholic Social Services in its case against the city of Philadelphia over the charity’s policy excluding gay parents from fostering children.

CSS sued the city after the charity was excluded from the Philadelphia foster-care program because of its policy against gay parents.

SCOTUSblog (SCOTUSblog)

BREAKING: The court rules in favor of a Catholic social services organization that sued Philadelphia after the city excluded it from a foster-care program due to the organization’s refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents. https://t.co/OW0Qs6H3Lc

June 17, 2021

The decision was unanimous, and chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion.

“The refusal of Philadelphia to contract with CSS for the provision of foster care services unless CSS agrees to certify same-sex couples as foster parents violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” Roberts wrote in the decision.

2h ago 15:30

House speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated the supreme court’s ruling, describing the Affordable Care Act as “a pillar of American health and economic security”.

“Thanks to the tireless advocacy of Americans across the country and the work of Democrats in Congress, the Affordable Care Act endures as a pillar of American health and economic security alongside Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security,” the Democratic speaker said on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi (SpeakerPelosi)

Thanks to the tireless advocacy of Americans across the country and the work of Democrats in Congress, the Affordable Care Act endures as a pillar of American health and economic security alongside Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

June 17, 2021

2h ago 15:23

Two of the three supreme court justices nominated by Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, sided with the majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act.

The third justice nominated by Trump, Neil Gorsuch, joined Samuel Alito in dissenting to the majority opinion.

When Barrett was nominated to fill the seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year, there was widespread speculation among Democrats that she would support gutting the ACA because of her past criticism of the law. But that prediction has not come to pass.

One of Trump’s greatest ambitions during president was ending Obamacare, but he was unable to do it in Congress, and conservatives have now failed to do it in court for the third time.

3h ago 15:17

Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, reacted to the supreme court’s ruling on Twitter, saying, “It’s still a BFD.”

Ronald Klain (WHCOS)

It’s still a BFD.

June 17, 2021

That is, of course, a reference to when Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, and Biden was caught on a mic telling the then-president, “This is a big fucking deal.”

3h ago 15:12

The court found that the Republican-led states who challenged the Affordable Care Act did not have standing to bring their case.

“Plaintiffs do not have standing to challenge §5000A(a)’s minimum essential coverage provision because they have not shown a past or future injury fairly traceable to defendants’ conduct enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional,” the decision says.

3h ago 15:06

Supreme court dismisses Obamacare challenge, preserving healthcare for millions

The supreme court has dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, preserving healthcare coverage for millions of Americans.

The decision was 7-2, with Justice Stephen Breyer writing the majority opinion. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The blog will have more details on the decision coming up, so stay tuned.

Updated at 3.12pm BST

3h ago 15:03

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Congressional Black Caucus celebrated the passage of the Juneteenth bill on Capitol Hill this afternoon.

Members of the CBC sang the African-American national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” after Pelosi formally signed the bill to send it to Joe Biden’s desk.

The president will sign the bill this afternoon.

Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP46)

Congressional Black Caucus members sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” after the signing of the bill in the House to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.pic.twitter.com/TBuPZ4ddRG

June 17, 2021

3h ago 14:47

Amanda Holpuch

Amanda Holpuch

Millions of Americans are in a “race against the clock” to receive rental assistance before the end of the month, when a federal eviction moratorium designed to help people cope during the coronavirus pandemic expires.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium ends on 30 June, and some states will still have local renter protections in place. But in the vast majority of states, rental assistance – an essential lifeline for millions – could arrive too late, according to housing advocates.

“At this point it’s a race against the clock to try to get the money to the tenants who need it to keep them stably housed when the eviction moratorium expires,” said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).

In mid-May, 7.49 million US adults said they were not current on rent or mortgage payments and had slight or no confidence they could make next month’s payment, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

So far, the eviction moratorium has kept many of these families housed. There were 1.55m fewer eviction cases last year than would be filed in a typical year, according to an estimate by the Eviction Lab.

Without the moratorium, they will need access to the $46.55bn in rental assistance allocated by the government to help renters and landlords – though its distribution got off to a slow start.

3h ago 14:31

Here are the 14 House Republicans who voted against the Juneteenth bill:

Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee.

Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Ronny Jackson of Texas.

Doug LaMalfa of California.

Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Tom McClintock of California.

Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

Mike Rogers of Alabama.

Matt Rosendale of Montana.

Chip Roy of Texas.

Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin.

In a statement explaining his vote, Rosendale claimed the bill was an attempt by Democrats to “celebrate identity politics”.

“Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race, and that we should be focused on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no,” Rosendale said.

4h ago 14:19

Joe Biden will sign the Juneteenth bill into law at the White House this afternoon, and he and Kamala Harris will deliver remarks about the historic legislation.

Once Biden signs the bill, Juneteenth will officially become the 12th federal holiday in the US, marking the first time a new federal holiday has been created since Martin Luther King Jr Day was first recognized in 1983.

4h ago 14:09

Congress approves federal Juneteenth holiday as Biden returns to Washington

Greetings from Washington, live blog readers.

Congress voted yesterday to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday.

The Senate approved the Juneteenth bill by voice vote on Tuesday, and the House passed the legislation last night in a vote of 415 to 14. (All 14 “no” votes came from Republicans.)

Lawmakers who have been fighting for recognition of Juneteenth celebrated the bill’s passage, which came just three days before the US commemorates the holiday.

“Our federal holidays are purposely few in number and recognize the most important milestones,” said the Democratic congresswoman Carolyn Maloney. “I cannot think of a more important milestone to commemorate than the end of slavery in the United States.”

The bill’s passage also came as Joe Biden made his way back to Washington after a week in Europe for the G7 and Nato summits, as well as his first in-person meeting with Vladimir Putin since becoming president.

Despite the success of the Juneteenth bill, Biden’s other legislative priorities are piling up in the Senate, and it’s unclear whether they will be able to advance.

The blog will have more details on that coming up, so stay tuned.