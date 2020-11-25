According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Edge Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global edge computing market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Edge computing is a computing infrastructure that transfers various processes from the cloud to local devices, such as user’s computer, an IoT device, or an edge server. It reduces the operational latency due to long-distance communication between the client and the server, thereby enhancing the process efficiency. As a result, several organizations are getting inclined towards edge computing based on its controlled bandwidth requirement, reduced operational costs, and limited server resources.

Market Trends

The growing inclusion of the Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based and associated devices is primarily driving the market for edge computing. Furthermore, several key players are integrating edge computing solutions with IoT-enabled devices for enhanced connectivity and transferring data to and from the cloud. Additionally, various telecom companies are widely adopting multi-access edge computing (MEC) to improve application performance and reduce network congestion. Moreover, the emergence of faster networking technologies, such as 5G wireless, has augmented the utilization of edge computing systems in video processing and analytics, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. With the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, the edge computing solutions are increasingly adopted by several organizations due to the increased proliferation of remote working models.

Edge Computing Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Digi International Inc. General Electric Company Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Microsoft Corporation SAP SE Siemens AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware Software Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Government and Defense BFSI Telecommunications Media and Entertainment Retail and Consumer Goods Transportation and Logistics Healthcare and Life Sciences Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

