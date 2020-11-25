According to Market Study Report, Environmental Testing Equipment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Environmental Testing Equipment Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Environmental Testing Equipment Market is projected to reach 2.9 billion by 2023 from USD 2.1 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This report spread across 161 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 94 Tables and 31 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Environmental Testing Equipment Market:

Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Bruker (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

SCIEX (a subsidiary of Danaher) (US)

JEOL (Japan)

Analytik Jena (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

On the basis of product, the global environmental testing equipment market has been segmented into mass spectrometers (GC-MS, LC-MS, and ICP MS), chromatography products (GC, LC), molecular spectrometry products, pH meters, TOC analyzers, dissolved oxygen meters, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products.

On the basis of application, the environmental testing equipment market is segmented into water testing, air testing, and soil testing. The air testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing fatalities caused by severe air pollution levels and growing awareness regarding the hazardous effects of air pollution.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, Director-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 15%

Competitive Landscape of Environmental Testing Equipment Market:

1 Overview

1.1 Market Ranking of Players, 2017

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.4 Other Developments

