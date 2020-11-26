Maltitol is a sugar alcohol used as a sugar substitute. It has 75–90% of the sweetness of sucrose and nearly identical properties, except for browning. Maltitol is used primarily as a sugar substitute in food products as it has a bulking effect compared to intense sweeteners. It is also employed in pharmaceuticals or oral care products (toothpaste). According to Our research, global maltitol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for maltitol in food industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

By application, the maltitol market is classified into Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals. On the basis of region, the maltitol industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the maltitol market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Roquette Freres SA

– Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Lvjian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Ingredion Incorporated

– Cargill, Inc.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global maltitol market.

– To classify and forecast global maltitol market based on application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global maltitol market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global maltitol market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global maltitol market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global maltitol market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of maltitol

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to maltitol

Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

Part 7. Global Market for Maltitol by Application

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Food

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Beverages

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 8. Global Market for Maltitol by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2.2 North America: Maltitol Market by Country

8.2.2.1 United States

8.2.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3.2 Europe: Maltitol Market by Country

8.3.2.1 Germany

8.3.2.2 France

8.3.2.3 United Kingdom

8.3.2.4 Italy

8.3.2.5 Rest of The Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Maltitol Market by Country

8.4.2.1 China

8.4.2.2 India

8.4.2.3 Japan

8.4.2.4 South Korea

8.4.2.5 ASEAN Countries

8.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5.2 MEA: Maltitol Market by Country

8.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.2 South Africa

8.5.2.3 Turkey

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.6.2 South America: Maltitol Market by Country

8.6.2.1 Brazil

8.6.2.2 Argentina

8.6.2.3 Rest of South America

Part 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share

9.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Part 10. Key Competitor Profiles

10.1 Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

10.2 Roquette Freres SA

10.3 Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd.

10.4 Shandong Lvjian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

10.5 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited

10.6 Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.7 Ingredion Incorporated

10.8 Cargill, Inc.

*LIST IS NOT EXHAUSTIVE

Part 11. Patent Analysis

11.1 Patent Statistics

11.2 Regional Analysis

11.3 Trends Analysis

DISCLAIMER

