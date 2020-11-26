Magnet wire is a copper or aluminium wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, generators, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, electric guitar pickups and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire. According to Our research, global magnet wire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for magnet wire in automotive industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Copper Wire, Aluminum Wire, Alloy Wire. By application, the magnet wire market is classified into Automotive, Electrical Tools, Industrial Motor, Appliances. On the basis of region, the magnet wire industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Copper Wire

– Aluminum Wire

– Alloy Wire

By Application:

– Automotive

– Electrical Tools

– Industrial Motor

– Appliances

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the magnet wire market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Alconex Specialty Products, Inc.

– Citychamp Dartong Co., Ltd.

– Elektrisola Dr. Gerd Schildbach GmbH & Co.KG

– Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC

– Fujikura Ltd.

– Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

– Infore Environment Technology Group Co., Ltd.

– IRCE S.p.A.

– LS Cable & System Asia Ltd.

– LWW Group

– Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.

– Rea Magnet Wire Company Inc.

– Roshow Technology Co., Ltd.

– Sam Dong Co., Ltd.

– Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

– Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.

– Zhejiang Grandwall Electric Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.

– Zhuhai Gree Electric Enterprise Co., Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global magnet wire market.

– To classify and forecast global magnet wire market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global magnet wire market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global magnet wire market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global magnet wire market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global magnet wire market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of magnet wire

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to magnet wire

