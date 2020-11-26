A conveyor system is used in many industries as a standard piece of mechanical handling equipment to move goods, products, raw goods, and other materials from one location to another, usually in the same area or building. They are extremely handy for businesses that deal with heavy goods, sharp items, raw materials, and mass-produced products. According to Our research, global conveyor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for conveyor in mining industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Belt Conveyor, Roller Conveyor, Pallet Conveyor, Overhead Conveyor, Curved Belt Conveyor. By application, the conveyor market is classified into Mining, Construction, Port, Warehouse, Manufacturing. On the basis of region, the conveyor industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Belt Conveyor

– Roller Conveyor

– Pallet Conveyor

– Overhead Conveyor

– Curved Belt Conveyor

By Application:

– Mining

– Construction

– Port

– Warehouse

– Manufacturing

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the conveyor market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– ThyssenKrupp AG

– Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

– Sichuan Zigong Conveying Machine Group Co., Ltd.

– Shanghai Keda Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.

– Huadian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

– Daifuku Co., Ltd.

– SSI Schaefer AG

– Murata Machinery Ltd.

– Kardex Group

– KNAAP AG

– Swisslog Holding AG

– Honeywell Intelligrated

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global conveyor market.

– To classify and forecast global conveyor market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global conveyor market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global conveyor market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global conveyor market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global conveyor market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of conveyor

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to conveyor

Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

Part 5. Global Market for Conveyor by Product

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Belt Conveyor

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Roller Conveyor

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Pallet Conveyor

5.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Overhead Conveyor

5.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Curved Belt Conveyor

5.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 6. Global Market for Conveyor by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Mining

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Construction

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Port

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Warehouse

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Manufacturing

6.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 7. Global Market for Conveyor by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2.2 North America: Conveyor Market by Country

7.2.2.1 United States

7.2.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3.2 Europe: Conveyor Market by Country

7.3.2.1 Germany

7.3.2.2 France

7.3.2.3 United Kingdom

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Rest of The Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Conveyor Market by Country

7.4.2.1 China

7.4.2.2 India

7.4.2.3 Japan

7.4.2.4 South Korea

7.4.2.5 ASEAN Countries

7.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5.2 MEA: Conveyor Market by Country

7.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.2 South Africa

7.5.2.3 Turkey

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6.2 South America: Conveyor Market by Country

7.6.2.1 Brazil

7.6.2.2 Argentina

7.6.2.3 Rest of South America

Part 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share

8.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Part 9. Key Competitor Profiles

9.1 ThyssenKrupp AG

9.2 Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

9.3 Sichuan Zigong Conveying Machine Group Co., Ltd.

9.4 Shanghai Keda Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.

9.5 Huadian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

9.6 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

9.7 SSI Schaefer AG

9.8 Murata Machinery Ltd.

9.9 Kardex Group

9.10 KNAAP AG

9.11 Swisslog Holding AG

9.12 Honeywell Intelligrated

*LIST IS NOT EXHAUSTIVE

Part 10. Patent Analysis

10.1 Patent Statistics

10.2 Regional Analysis

10.3 Trends Analysis

DISCLAIMER

