A robotic vacuum cleaner is an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner which has intelligent programming and a limited vacuum floor cleaning system. These automatic vacuum cleaners use a variety of technologies such as online mapping, remote access, anti-collision system and so on. According to Our research, global robot vacuum cleaner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for robot vacuum cleaner in residential industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Vertical, Rod, Horizontal, Handheld. By application, the robot vacuum cleaner market is classified into Residential, Commercial. On the basis of region, the robot vacuum cleaner industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Vertical

– Rod

– Horizontal

– Handheld

By Application:

– Residential

– Commercial

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the robot vacuum cleaner market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Techtronic Industries Company Limited

– Newell Brands Inc.

– KingClean Electric Co.,ltd.

– Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

– Suzhou Eup Electric Co. Ltd.

– Midea Group

– Bissell Inc.

– Dyson Ltd.

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Black + Decker Inc.

– iRobot Corporation

– Gray Technology Ltd.

– Miele & Cie. KG

– Haier Group Corporation

– LG Electronics Inc.

– Sharp Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Electrolux AB

– Panasonic Corporation

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global robot vacuum cleaner market.

– To classify and forecast global robot vacuum cleaner market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global robot vacuum cleaner market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global robot vacuum cleaner market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global robot vacuum cleaner market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global robot vacuum cleaner market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of robot vacuum cleaner

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to robot vacuum cleaner

Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

Part 5. Global Market for Robot Vacuum Cleaner by Product

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Vertical

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Rod

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Horizontal

5.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Handheld

5.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 6. Global Market for Robot Vacuum Cleaner by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Commercial

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 7. Global Market for Robot Vacuum Cleaner by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2.2 North America: Robot Vacuum Cleaner Market by Country

7.2.2.1 United States

7.2.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3.2 Europe: Robot Vacuum Cleaner Market by Country

7.3.2.1 Germany

7.3.2.2 France

7.3.2.3 United Kingdom

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Rest of The Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Robot Vacuum Cleaner Market by Country

7.4.2.1 China

7.4.2.2 India

7.4.2.3 Japan

7.4.2.4 South Korea

7.4.2.5 ASEAN Countries

7.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5.2 MEA: Robot Vacuum Cleaner Market by Country

7.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.2 South Africa

7.5.2.3 Turkey

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6.2 South America: Robot Vacuum Cleaner Market by Country

7.6.2.1 Brazil

7.6.2.2 Argentina

7.6.2.3 Rest of South America

Part 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share

8.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Part 9. Key Competitor Profiles

9.1 Techtronic Industries Company Limited

9.2 Newell Brands Inc.

9.3 KingClean Electric Co.,ltd.

9.4 Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

9.5 Suzhou Eup Electric Co. Ltd.

9.6 Midea Group

9.7 Bissell Inc.

9.8 Dyson Ltd.

9.9 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

9.10 Black + Decker Inc.

9.11 iRobot Corporation

9.12 Gray Technology Ltd.

9.13 Miele & Cie. KG

9.14 Haier Group Corporation

9.15 LG Electronics Inc.

9.16 Sharp Corporation

9.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.18 Electrolux AB

9.19 Panasonic Corporation

9.20 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

*LIST IS NOT EXHAUSTIVE

Part 10. Patent Analysis

10.1 Patent Statistics

10.2 Regional Analysis

10.3 Trends Analysis

DISCLAIMER

