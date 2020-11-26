Acetone is a universal colorless, volatile, flammable organic solvent with the chemical formula (CH3)2CO. Acetone is a solvent used in manufacture of plastics and other industrial products. It may also be used to a limited extent in household products, including cosmetics and personal care products, where its most frequent application would be in the formulation of nail polish removers. According to Our research, global acetone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for acetone in bisphenol a industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

By application, the acetone market is classified into Bisphenol A, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Solvent. On the basis of region, the acetone industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/174635

By Application:

– Bisphenol A

– Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

– Solvent

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the acetone market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Royal Dutch Shell PLC

– Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

– Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A.U.

– Borealis AG

– Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation

– INEOS Group, Ltd.

– Kumho P&B Chemicals., Inc.

– Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

– Reliance Industries Limited

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global acetone market.

– To classify and forecast global acetone market based on application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global acetone market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global acetone market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global acetone market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global acetone market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of acetone

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to acetone

Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

Part 7. Global Market for Acetone by Application

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Bisphenol A

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Solvent

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 8. Global Market for Acetone by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2.2 North America: Acetone Market by Country

8.2.2.1 United States

8.2.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3.2 Europe: Acetone Market by Country

8.3.2.1 Germany

8.3.2.2 France

8.3.2.3 United Kingdom

8.3.2.4 Italy

8.3.2.5 Rest of The Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Acetone Market by Country

8.4.2.1 China

8.4.2.2 India

8.4.2.3 Japan

8.4.2.4 South Korea

8.4.2.5 ASEAN Countries

8.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5.2 MEA: Acetone Market by Country

8.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.2 South Africa

8.5.2.3 Turkey

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.6.2 South America: Acetone Market by Country

8.6.2.1 Brazil

8.6.2.2 Argentina

8.6.2.3 Rest of South America

Part 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share

9.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Part 10. Key Competitor Profiles

10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

10.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

10.4 Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A.U.

10.5 Borealis AG

10.6 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation

10.7 INEOS Group, Ltd.

10.8 Kumho P&B Chemicals., Inc.

10.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

10.10 Reliance Industries Limited

*LIST IS NOT EXHAUSTIVE

Part 11. Patent Analysis

11.1 Patent Statistics

11.2 Regional Analysis

11.3 Trends Analysis

DISCLAIMER

Reach us to quote the effective price of this report (UPTO 30% OFF) @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/174635