Quartz stone surface is one the most popular non-porous engineered surfaces available on the market. Quartz is resistant to scratches, stains, abrasion, and impact. Quartz stone surfaces offer innovative style and endurance for kitchen surfaces, vanity counters, walls, furniture and more. According to Our research, global quartz stone surface market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for quartz stone surface in commercial industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

By application, the quartz stone surface market is classified into Commercial, Residential, Industrial. On the basis of region, the quartz stone surface industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Application:

– Commercial

– Residential

– Industrial

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the quartz stone surface market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Benyee Technology Holding Co.,Ltd.

– Bitto Industry (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.

– CaesarStone Ltd.

– Cambria Company LLC

– COMPAC The Surfaces Company

– Cosentino Group

– DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

– Guangdong Zhongxun New Material Co., Ltd.

– Guangzhou Gelandy New Material Co.,Ltd.

– Hyundai L&C

– Oppein Home Group Inc.

– Sinostone (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.

– Vicostone Joint Stock Company

– Wanfeng Compound Stone Technology Co.,Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global quartz stone surface market.

– To classify and forecast global quartz stone surface market based on application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global quartz stone surface market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global quartz stone surface market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global quartz stone surface market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global quartz stone surface market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of quartz stone surface

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to quartz stone surface

Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

Part 7. Global Market for Quartz Stone Surface by Application

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Residential

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 8. Global Market for Quartz Stone Surface by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2.2 North America: Quartz Stone Surface Market by Country

8.2.2.1 United States

8.2.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3.2 Europe: Quartz Stone Surface Market by Country

8.3.2.1 Germany

8.3.2.2 France

8.3.2.3 United Kingdom

8.3.2.4 Italy

8.3.2.5 Rest of The Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Quartz Stone Surface Market by Country

8.4.2.1 China

8.4.2.2 India

8.4.2.3 Japan

8.4.2.4 South Korea

8.4.2.5 ASEAN Countries

8.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5.2 MEA: Quartz Stone Surface Market by Country

8.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.2 South Africa

8.5.2.3 Turkey

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.6.2 South America: Quartz Stone Surface Market by Country

8.6.2.1 Brazil

8.6.2.2 Argentina

8.6.2.3 Rest of South America

Part 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share

9.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Part 10. Key Competitor Profiles

10.1 Benyee Technology Holding Co.,Ltd.

10.2 Bitto Industry (Dongguan) Co., Ltd.

10.3 CaesarStone Ltd.

10.4 Cambria Company LLC

10.5 COMPAC The Surfaces Company

10.6 Cosentino Group

10.7 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

10.8 Guangdong Zhongxun New Material Co., Ltd.

10.9 Guangzhou Gelandy New Material Co.,Ltd.

10.10 Hyundai L&C

10.11 Oppein Home Group Inc.

10.12 Sinostone (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.

10.13 Vicostone Joint Stock Company

10.14 Wanfeng Compound Stone Technology Co.,Ltd.

*LIST IS NOT EXHAUSTIVE

Part 11. Patent Analysis

11.1 Patent Statistics

11.2 Regional Analysis

11.3 Trends Analysis

DISCLAIMER

