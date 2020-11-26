Edible soft robots refer to robots made of deformable issues, such as, liquids, gels, and elastomers with the end goal that the versatile and rheological properties of the robots permits them to adjust to an ideal shape and play out an expansive scope of assignments and to withstand obstacles and cruel natural conditions. These flexibly delicate and adaptable robots are progressively discovering appropriation across various end-use verticals. Developing a selection of advanced mechanics in the medical services part, expanding robotization in the food and refreshments industry, and rising innovative work in the advanced mechanic’s industry are the key drivers for the edible soft robotics technology market.

A study published on Global Edible Soft Robotics Market includes profiled players: Rethink Robotics (Germany), ReWalk Robotics Ltd (Israel), RightHand Robotics Inc. (United States), Soft Robotics Inc. (United States), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (United States), F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland), KAWADA Robotics Corporation (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), FANUC Corporation (Japan) and Techman Robot (Taiwan).

The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

by Application (Human-Machine Interface And Interaction, Locomotion And Exploration, Manipulation, Medical And Surgical Applications, Rehabilitation And Wearable Robots, R&D Of Humanoids), Forms (Manipulators, Grippers, Medical Robots, Agricultural Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), End Users (Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Logistics, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Survey & Exploration, Others.)

The study includes detailed company profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Average Price, Gross Margin and % Market Share of select players.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Edible Soft Robotics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Edible Soft Robotics Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Edible Soft Robotics Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Edible Soft Robotics Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Edible Soft Robotics Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Human-Machine Interface And Interaction, Locomotion And Exploration, Manipulation, Medical And Surgical Applications, Rehabilitation And Wearable Robots, R&D Of Humanoids), Forms (Manipulators, Grippers, Medical Robots, Agricultural Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), End Users (Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Logistics, Entertainment & Gaming, Automotive, Survey & Exploration, Others.))

5.1 Global Edible Soft Robotics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Edible Soft Robotics Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Edible Soft Robotics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Edible Soft Robotics Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Edible Soft Robotics Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Market Drivers

Growing Investments in Automation Across Industry Verticals

Increasing applications from healthcare and medical industry

Increasing research and development in the robotics industry are the key drivers for the soft robotics

Market Trend

Demand for biodegradable and biocompatible soft robotics

Restraints

The high installation cost of edible soft robotics

Opportunities

The use of Advanced edible soft robotics in different industries including healthcare and Increasing demand of human care and protection in manufacturing and industrialised units is creating growth opportunities

Challenges

limited availability and accessibility

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

