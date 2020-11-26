Smart connected TV is home appliances that can stream the digital video via built-in smart technology on the TV and can be connected to other devices like tablets, gaming console, etc. This kind of TV provides the on-demand content with the help of connectivity improving the overall consumer experience. The smart connected TV comes in various sizes like 32 inches, 40 inches, 42 inches, and many more for ultimate digitally advanced experience, it comes with the ethernet, built-in WiFi for the connection.

A study published on Global Smart Connected TV Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Xiaomi Corporation (China), KONKA Group (China), TCL Technology (China), VIZIO, Inc. (United States) and Haier Group Corporation (China).

Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. It also encourages executives and managers to evaluate deeply complementary research metric. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Smart Connected TV market. The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

by Type (LED, OLED, QLED, Others), Application (Household, Hotels, Hospitals, Others), Size (32 inch, 40 inch, 42 inch, 55 inch, 60 inch), Device Connectivity (Gaming Console, Smartphones, Tablets)

The study cites examples of various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players are taking to overcome economic slowdown and to match demand supply gap.

Market Trend

Integration of Internet Connectivity and Apps Connectivity with the Smart Connected TV

Market Drivers

Increasing Disposable Income and Standards of Living Around the Globe

Changing Entertainment Technology and Demand for the Advanced Digitalisation

Opportunities

Rising Marketing and Advertisement Activities of the Smart Connected TV

Surging Online Availability of Smart Connected TV

Restraints

High-Cost Availability of the Smart Connected TV

Challenges

Stiff Competition in the Smart Connected TV Market

Regulatory Guidelines with the Smart Connected TV

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

