Satellite based GNSS augmentation system provides the position accuracy of basic GNSS signals, it provides the accuracy in the transmission of correction for the GNSS range faults. It enhances the integrity in network detecting the satellite signal errors and notifying the alerts to receivers to monitor the failed satellite. There are currently EGNOS: 120, 123, and 136, WAAS: 131, 133, 135, and 138, MSAS: 129, 137and GAGAN: 127, 128, and 132, that are supported to SBAS satellites.

A study published on Global Satellite based GNSS Augmentation System Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are SES S.A. (Luxembourg), Raytheon Company (United States), Airbus SE (France), Space Systems/Loral, LLC (United States), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), NovAtel Inc. (Hexagon AB) (Canada) and GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain).

Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. It also encourages executives and managers to evaluate deeply complementary research metric. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Satellite based GNSS Augmentation System market. The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

by Type (Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS), European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS), MTSAT Satellite-Based Augmentation Navigation System (MSAS), GPS-Aided GEO Augmented Navigation System (GAGAN), System for Differential Corrections and Monitoring (SDCM), Others), Application (Aviation, Maritime, Road & Rail, Others), Station (Reference Stations, Master Stations, Uplink Stations), Simulator Approach (Default SBAS messages (MT63), EGNOS/WAAS message files)

The study cites examples of various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players are taking to overcome economic slowdown and to match demand supply gap. A detailed company profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Average Price, Gross Margin and % Market Share of select players would be available in the study.

Market Trend

Continuous Research and Development in the Satellite based GNSS Augmentation System

Market Drivers

Nedd for the Accuracy, Integrity, and Availability of basic GNSS Signals

Growing GNSS System Application Worldwide

Opportunities

Technological Advancement in the Satellite based GNSS Augmentation System

Surging Demand for the Satellite based GNSS Augmentation System in the Aviation Industry

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines on the Satellite based GNSS Augmentation System

Challenges

High Investments on the Setup Project of Satellite based GNSS Augmentation System

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

