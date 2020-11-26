Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2022.

#Key Players- bio Mérieux (France), BD (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Bio-Rad (US).

The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is projected to reach USD 3.47 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.71 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1%. This report spread across 164 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 62 Tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

“The automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. The automated laboratory instruments segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to on-going technological advancements and increasing demand for faster susceptibility testing systems.

“The disk diffusion segment accounted for the largest share of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market by method.”

On the basis of method, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into disk diffusion, dilution, ETEST, automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and genotypic methods. The disk diffusion segment is expected to have the largest share of the market in 2017. This is mainly attributed to factors such as its low cost and flexible nature.

“The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The APAC market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly due to the region’s large population and its mix of growing and developed economies, such as Japan, China, and India. Moreover, as markets in developed countries are increasingly becoming saturated, manufacturers and suppliers of antimicrobial susceptibility testing products are shifting their focus towards the Asian market, thereby driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Research Coverage

This report studies the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market based on product, method, type, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

