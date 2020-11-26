According to Market Study Report, Automated blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automated blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1399077

The Automated Tube Labeler Market is expected to reach USD 142.0 million in 2022 from USD 102.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 81 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 13 Tables and 5 figures are now available in this research.

Advantages of automated labeling over manual labeling, increasing number of accidents, and high prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the automated tube labeler & specimen transportation box market. Integrated solutions restricting the use of automated blood tube labeling devices and specimen transportation boxes and automated solutions for the transportation of blood samples are restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Hospital sheld the largest share of the specimen transportation box market in 2017

Based on end users, the specimen transport box market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic center, blood banks, and others. The hospitals segment is accounted for the largest share of the end user in 2017. A number of hospital wards and departments conduct blood testing on a regular basis. Samples collected from different wards need to be transported safely, using insulated boxes to ensure blood stability. This leads to the high consumption of transportation boxes in hospitals. In addition, the growing demand for blood and blood components, and rising concerns regarding blood safety is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Access Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1399077

North America to dominate the automated tube labeler & specimen transportation box market during the forecast period”

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the automated tube labeler &specimen transportation box market during the forecast period. Growing aging population and prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the demand for withdrawal of blood in this region. The increasing participation of various government associations in blood donations and screening and transfusion activities will increase the demand for proper transportation capabilities, which will support the growth of the North American specimen transportation box market as well.

Break-up profile of primaries:

By Company Type – Tier 1-42%, Tier 2-37% and Tier 3-21%

By Designation – C-level-34%, D-level-42% and Others-24%

By Region – North America-32%, Europe-30%, Asia-24%, and RoW-14%

Techno Medica (Japan), Kobayashi Create (Japan), and Inpeco(Switzerland) are the key players operating in the automated tube labeler market. The specimen transportation box market is dominated by established players such as Sonoco Product Company (US), Greiner Holding (Austria), and Alifax Holdings (Italy).