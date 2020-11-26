The report titled “Biosurgery Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Biosurgery industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

#Key Players- Johnson & Johnson (US), Sanofi (France), Baxter(US), C.R. Bard (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), MAQUET(Sweden), Medtronic(Ireland), Cohera Medical (US), Hemostasis(US), Stryker(US), B.Braun(Germany), CSL (Australia), Pfizer (US), and CryoLife (US).

The Biosurgery Market is projected to reach USD 15.58 Billion by 2023 from estimated USD 11.36 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report spread across 314 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 352 Tables and 56 figures are now available in this research.

“The surgical sealants and adhesives segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the biosurgeryis broadly segmented into bone-graft substitutes, soft-tissue attachments, hemostatic agents, surgical sealants and adhesives, adhesion barriers, and staple-line reinforcement agents. The surgical sealants and adhesives segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to a large number of commercially available sealants and their higher utilization (as compared to other biosurgery products) by surgeons in various surgeries.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018 to 2023). The region’s large geriatric population, large patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, and epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases are driving the growth of this market.

