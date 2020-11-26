According to Market Study Report, Bowel Management Systems Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Bowel Management Systems Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

#Key Players- Coloplast (Denmark), Medtronic (Ireland), 3M (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (US), Consure Medical (India), Cogentix Medical (US), Aquaflush Medical Limited (UK), Axonics Modulation Technologies (US), ConvaTec (UK), Hollister (US), MBH-International A/S (Denmark), Mederi Therapeutics Inc. (US), Welland Medical limited (UK), and Wellspect HealthCare (Sweden).

The global bowel management systems market is projected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2023 from USD 1.74 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.5%. This report spread across 120 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 61 Tables and 31 figures are now available in this research.

“The adult patient is expected to dominate the bowel management systems market in 2018”

The market is segmented into adult and pediatric patients on the basis of patient type. The adult patients segment is expected to account for the largest share in the bowel management systems market in 2018. The significant prevalence of FI among adults, increased public-private initiatives to enhance patient awareness related to effective FI management, availability of advanced bowel management products, and the availability of reimbursement in developed countries are expected to drive the growth of this market segment during the study period.

“The home care segment to dominate the bowel management systems market in 2018”

The market is segmented into home care and hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers on the basis of end user. The home care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bowel management systems market in 2018. Factors such as the significant usage and growing adoption of bowel management products in home care settings, need for device replacement on a regular basis, and rising incidence of chronic disorders are expected to drive the growth of the home care segment in the coming years.

“RoW is expected to register the highest growth rate in the bowel management systems market”

Geographically, the bowel management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. The RoW is projected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the bowel management systems market. The Rest of the World (RoW) comprises Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Chile), the Middle East (including Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and Iraq), and Africa (including South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, and Nigeria)

