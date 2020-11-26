Cheshire Media

Trending Report on Colposcopy Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 740.1 million by 2023”

The report titled “Colposcopy  Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Colposcopy industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

#Key Players- DySIS (US), Cooper Surgical (US), Atmos (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Karl Kaps (Germany), McKesson (US), Danaher (US), and Carl Zeiss (Germany).

“Digital colposcopes are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period”

The market is segmented on the basis of instrument type into optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes. Digital colposcopes segment is expected to account for the largest CAGR of the global Colposcopy market in 2018. The increasing adoption of digital colposcopes is attributed to the advanced features it offers such as data management, high-quality images, and improved capability for cervical cancer screening.

“The cervical cancer screening segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global colposcopy market, by application”

The cervical cancer diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The overall market growth of this segment can largely be attributed to the increasing number of screening procedures carried out for cervical cancer and the subsequent increase in the usage of colposcopy for these procedures.

“Asia is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period”

Geographically, the Colposcopy market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2018. However, Asia is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cervical cancer in the region, increasing demand for cervical cancer screening, and rising healthcare expenditure in Asian countries.

Competitive Landscape of Colposcopy Market:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview
3 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
4 Competitive Scenario
4.1 Expansions
4.2 Collaborations and Partnerships
4.3 Acquisitions
4.4 Product Launches
4.5 Other Developments

