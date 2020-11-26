Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2022.

#key players- Getinge(Sweden), Terumo (Japan), LivaNova (UK), Saphena Medical (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cardio Medical (Germany), and Medical Instruments Spa (Italy).

The Global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market is projected to reach USD 504.8 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 420.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 113 Pages, Profiling 7 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 31 figures are now available in this research.

“By application, the coronary artery disease segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017–2022).”

Based on application, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

The coronary artery disease segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population.

“Europe to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017–2022).”

Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022. The highest growth rate of the European market is attributed to rising number of CABG procedures and growth in the geriatric population in the region.

