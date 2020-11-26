Esoteric Testing Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2023.

The Esoteric Testing Market is projected to reach USD 35.24 Billion by 2023 from USD 20.38 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.6%. This report spread across 223 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 110 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

“The infectious diseases testing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period”

In 2018, on the basis of type, the infectious diseases testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising incidence/prevalence of target diseases (chronic, infectious, & lifestyle related diseases), the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing healthcare expenditure across the globe.

“The independent & reference laboratories segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period”

In 2018, on the basis of laboratory type, the independent & reference laboratories segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a large number of patient diagnosis undertaken for target diseases worldwide and competitive benefits offered by these providers over hospital-based laboratories.

“Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

Geographically, the esoteric testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising penetration of cutting-edge clinical laboratory technologies among masses (especially in rural areas) in Asia Pacific countries, development in healthcare infrastructure, and significant rise in the disposable income in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 48%, Tier 2 – 40% and Tier 3 – 12%

By Designation – C-level – 26%, Director-level – 30%, Others –44%

By Region – North America – 34%, Europe – 26%, APAC – 23%, RoW – 17%

List of companies profiled in the report:

Labcorp (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

OPKO Health (US)

Miraca holdings (Japan)

Myriad Genetics (US)

Sonic Healthcare (Australia)

Primary Healthcare (Australia)

Healthscope (Australia)

Foundation Medicine (US)

ACM Global Laboratories (US)

Arup Laboratories (US)

Fulgent Genetics (US)

InVitae (US)

Mayo Medical Laboratories (US)

Spectra Laboratories (US)