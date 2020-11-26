Cheshire Media

Trending Report on Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Alcon, Inc, Bausch + Lomb, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care and more

Nov 26, 2020

The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Intraocular Lens (IOL)Market with Forecasts 2022.

#Key Players- Alcon, Inc. (US) (Novartis AG (Switzerland)), Bausch + Lomb (US) (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Canada)), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany), HOYA Corporation (Japan), STAAR Surgical Company (US), Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK), PhysIOL (Belgium), Ophtec BV (Netherlands), Swiss Advanced Vision (SAV IOL) (Switzerland), Oculentis GmbH (Germany), NIDEK CO., LTD. (Japan), Aurolab (India), Omni Lens Pvt Ltd. (India), Care Group (India), Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd. (Israel), and Fred Hollows Intraocular Laboratory (Eritrea).

The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is projected to reach to USD 4.56 Billion by 2022 from estimated USD 3.50 Billion in 2017. This report spread across 173 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 172 Tables and 28 figures are now available in this research.

The premium IOLs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the intraocular lens market is segmented into traditional/monofocal IOLs, premium IOLs, and phakic IOLs. The premium IOLs segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

 

The aspheric monofocal IOLs segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the type, the traditional/monofocal IOLs segment is further classified into aspheric monofocal IOLs and spheric monofocal IOLs. The aspheric monofocal IOLs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment can largely be attributed to the higher utilization of these lenses by cataract surgeons and patients owing to their added advantages over spheric monofocal IOLs.

 

The foldable IOLs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of type of material, the market is segmented into fold able IOLs and PMMA IOLs. During the forecast period, the foldable IOLs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by foldable IOLs over the PMMA IOLs, such as suitability for manufacturing three-piece IOLs and IOL haptics, high biocompatibility, high light transmissibility, good center placement, resistance to tilting inside the eye, and UV-absorbing property.

