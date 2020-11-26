The global report titled “Transradial Access Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

#Key Players- Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation and Others.

The Global Transradial Access Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach to USD 2.18 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.52 billion in 2017. This report spread across 142 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 78 Tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

By product, the transradial access devices market is segmented into catheters, guide wires, sheaths and sheath introducers, and accessories (needles and cannulas). Catheters accounted for the largest share of the transradial access devices market in 2017 and this segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Transradial access devices market is segmented into drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics & testing. Of all these application segments, the drug administration segment commanded the largest share of the transradial access devices market in 2017.

