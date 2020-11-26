According to Market Study Report, Veterinary Diagnostics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

#Key Players- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), IDVet (France), and Virbac (France).

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=280982

The Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 3.62 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.31 Billion in 2017. This report spread across 321 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 398 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

In this report, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmentedon the basis of product, technology, animal type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of diagnostic consumables such as reagent clips and cartridges, immunodiagnostic test kits, PCR test kits, blood glucose strips, urine glucose strips, and other consumables.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=280982

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &Africa. In 2016, North America commanded a major share of the veterinary diagnostics market. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of companion animals, growing pet insurance purchases, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, and rising veterinary healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market can be attributed to rising companion animal ownership, rising awareness about animal health, increase in demand for animal-derived food products, and growing per capita animal health expenditure.

Research Coverage:

This report covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and market trends. The report also covers the product portfolio analysis of the veterinary diagnostic products and vendor benchmarking of the top players in this market. In addition, this report highlights the growth strategies adopted by the major market players to garner large shares in the veterinary diagnostics market.

Table of Contents:

1 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Executive Summary

….CONTINUED