The global EMI shielding market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding protects sensitive mechanical devices from radio frequency interference (RFI). It involves screening through conductive coatings, metals, and laminates that absorb EMI transmitted via air. EMI shielding also minimizes corrosion and oxidation of magnetic materials, thereby experiencing high demand across several industries.
Rapid industrialization, coupled with widespread usage of EMI shielding in consumer electronics, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, several electronics manufacturers are using conductive coatings on non-metallic surfaces in telecommunication, medical and military devices. This augments the demand for EMI shielding, thereby catalyzing the market. Additionally, the thriving automotive industry has also fostered the EMI shielding demand in GPS navigation and infotainment systems. Furthermore, it is also used in several hands-free features and Bluetooth devices to ensure minimal EMI and maximum performance. Several technological advancements in the 4G and 5G network technology are also fueling the market growth. In the coming years, the implementation of favorable government policies to minimize environmental radiations will bolster the market for EMI shielding.
Breakup by Material:
- EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates
- Conductive Coatings and Paints
- Metal Shielding
- Conductive Polymers
- EMI/EMC Filters
- Others
Breakup by Shielding Method:
- Radiation
- Conduction
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Consumer Electronics
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Television
- Others
- Telecom and IT
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Defense and Aerospace
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M Company, Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation), Dow Inc., ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation), Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International), Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation), PPG Industries, RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.), Schaffner Holding AG, Tech-Etch Inc., etc.
