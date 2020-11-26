As per the latest report by IMARC Group, The North America multi cooker market reached a value of US$ 284.8 Million in 2019. A multi cooker is an electric kitchen appliance that is utilized for automating cooking. It has a lid, inner bowl, pressure sensors, control panel, condensate collector timer and an adjustable thermostat. It is multifunctional and can be used for boiling, roasting, baking, frying, grilling and steaming different food items. Owing to the convenience offered by multi cookers, their demand is escalating over kitchen appliances, such as stove, oven, deep fryer, bread-maker and pan, across the North American region.

Sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns of individuals are leading to new cooking practices in the North American region. Multi cookers utilize less oil for cooking that aids in reducing fats in the food, thereby promoting healthy eating habits. Apart from this, leading manufactures operating in the industry are offering additional features, such as food processing, to expand their existing consumer base. This is expected to create a positive influence on the market growth in the upcoming years.

Report Scope:

North America Multi cooker Market

Key Regions Analysed United States Canada

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Product Type Round Cube Others

Market by Application Restaurants Home Uses Others

Market by Distribution Channel Electrical Goods Retailers Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Homeware Stores Online Stores Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape Competitive Structure Key Player Profiles



