According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Construction Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global data center construction market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Data centers are designated archives that provide a physical or virtual infrastructure to process, store, organize, and disseminate an organization’s data and critical files. They are designed distinctly and can be internet-facing or enterprise (or “internal”) data centers. The data centers contain the most significant network systems to perform daily tasks efficiently. They may constitute a large centralized place with multiple IT systems and solutions or a small room with physical files and reports.

Market Trends

The growing number of data center servers across diverse industries is driven by consistent data transfer from private servers to cloud-based solutions. Data centers store servers and other equipment, enabling cloud service providers to house cloud services and resources. The use of private and public cloud solutions is likely to grow in the coming years. Moreover, the data transferring has significantly increased across public cloud and other commercial facilities, such as colocation sites and network provider’s point of the current location. This has augmented the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), which utilizes data center servers to include endpoint devices, intelligent gateway devices, and nearby devices. The growing client-centric solutions, sophisticated security management, and several technological innovations, further augment the data center server market.

Data Center Construction Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

AECOM

DPR construction Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Holder Construction Company

Legrand SA

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Vertiv Group Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of construction type, data center type, tier standards, vertical and region.

Breakup by Construction Type:

Electrical Construction UPS Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit) Generators Transfer Switches and Switchgears Others

Mechanical Construction Cooling Systems Racks Others



Breakup by Data Center Type:

Mid-Size Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Tier Standards:

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Breakup by Vertical:

Public Sector

Oil & Energy

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

