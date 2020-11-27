According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Construction Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global data center construction market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Data centers are designated archives that provide a physical or virtual infrastructure to process, store, organize, and disseminate an organization’s data and critical files. They are designed distinctly and can be internet-facing or enterprise (or “internal”) data centers. The data centers contain the most significant network systems to perform daily tasks efficiently. They may constitute a large centralized place with multiple IT systems and solutions or a small room with physical files and reports.
Market Trends
The growing number of data center servers across diverse industries is driven by consistent data transfer from private servers to cloud-based solutions. Data centers store servers and other equipment, enabling cloud service providers to house cloud services and resources. The use of private and public cloud solutions is likely to grow in the coming years. Moreover, the data transferring has significantly increased across public cloud and other commercial facilities, such as colocation sites and network provider’s point of the current location. This has augmented the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), which utilizes data center servers to include endpoint devices, intelligent gateway devices, and nearby devices. The growing client-centric solutions, sophisticated security management, and several technological innovations, further augment the data center server market.
Data Center Construction Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of these key players include:
- AECOM
- DPR construction Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- Holder Construction Company
- Legrand SA
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Tripp Lite
- Turner Construction
- Vertiv Group Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of construction type, data center type, tier standards, vertical and region.
Breakup by Construction Type:
- Electrical Construction
- UPS
- Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- Others
- Mechanical Construction
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Others
Breakup by Data Center Type:
- Mid-Size Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
Breakup by Tier Standards:
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Breakup by Vertical:
- Public Sector
- Oil & Energy
- Media & Entertainment
- IT & Telecommunication
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
