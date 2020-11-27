Cheshire Media

Headline

Hemostats Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

ByAnderson Elena

Nov 27, 2020

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hemostats Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hemostats market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Hemostats are the medical devices that compress blood vessels and reduce the flow of blood or other fluids. They are majorly used during surgical procedures to control bleeding in patients. Hemostatic agents enable faster wound healing, reduce operative time, enhance patient’s recovery, and help in treating anticoagulated patients. Various surgical hemostatic agents are available based on different compositions, immunogenicity, and the mechanism of action, application and adherence.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemostats-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic blood-related disorders, cesarean deliveries, fatal injuries, organ surgeries, etc., is primarily driving the demand for hemostats to reduce blood loss. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the development of absorbable adjunctive hemostats that help in controlling disruptive bleeding more efficiently than the conventional devices. Additionally, the growing utilization of nano- and micro-materials for treating uncontrolled hemorrhage and internal bleeding is also augmenting the market growth. Several manufacturers have introduced advanced laparoscopic hemostats to enhance surgical operations quality and facilitate less invasive procedures, which are further expected to drive the global market.

Hemostats 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Arch Therapeutics Inc.
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell
  • R. Bard Inc.
  • GELITA MEDICAL GmbH
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Z-Medica LLC.

Breakup by Product:

  • Thrombin Based
  • Combination Based
  • Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based
  • Gelatin Based
  • Collagen Based

Breakup by Application:

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • General Surgery
  • Neurological Surgery
  • Cardiovascular Surgery
  • Reconstructive Surgery
  • Gynecological Surgery
  • Others

Breakup by Formulation:

  • Matrix and Gel Hemostats
  • Sheet and Pad Hemostats
  • Sponge Hemostats
  • Powder Hemostats

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3lfRPOo

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

By Anderson Elena

Elena is an Analyst in the top leading market research company in USA (IMARC Group). She has total 8 years of work experience.

Related Post

All News Headline

Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market 2020 with COVID-19 After Effects – Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2025

Nov 27, 2020 david
All News Headline

Global Vegan Confectionery Market 2020 with COVID-19 After Effects – Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2025

Nov 27, 2020 david
All News Headline

Global CBD Consumer Products Market 2020 with COVID-19 After Effects – Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2025

Nov 27, 2020 david

You missed

All News

Diabetic Injection Pen Market Revenue, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Nov 27, 2020 Jess Bolton
All News

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Rapid Growth, Study Reveals Market Size for Emerging Segments during 2020-2026

Nov 27, 2020 alex
All News

https://cheshire.media/uncategorised/258036/cardiac-biomarkers-testing-market-dynamics-segments-and-supply-demand-2020-2027/

Nov 27, 2020 Jess Bolton
All News

Pet Insurance Market 2020 Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Petplan UK (Allianz), Nationwide, Trupanion, Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz), Hartville Group, Pethealth, Petfirst, Embrace, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Direct Line Group, Agria, Petsecure, PetSure, Anicom Holding, ipet Insurance, Japan Animal Club,

Nov 27, 2020 anita_adroit