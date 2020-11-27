Cheshire Media

Antistatic Agents Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

Nov 27, 2020

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Antistatic Agents Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global antistatic agents market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Antistatic agents include chemical compounds that are added to polymers for reducing the static buildup on plastic material surfaces. They are widely classified into external agents that are sprayed or coated over plastic products, and internal agents that are mixed into the plastic matrix. Antistatic agents are mostly available in liquid, powder, pellets, and microbead forms and are used across diverse sectors, such as packaging, electronics, automotive, textile, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antistatic-agents-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding automotive sector, coupled with the increasing use of antistatic agents in polymer-based automobile components to improve fuel-efficiency and operational life of the engine, is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for antistatic agents in the packaging industry for manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC)- and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based packaging products, is further catalyzing the market. Growing applications of antistatic agents in the consumer electronics sector to minimize the presence of static charge in polymer-based electronic parts are also augmenting the product demand on a global level. Additionally, the increasing inclination towards the liquid variants of antistatic agents based on their high spreadability and convenient usage is further driving the global market.

Antistatic Agents Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • 3M Company
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Arkema S.A.
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Croda International Plc
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
  • Kao Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Polyone Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of form, product, polymer type. End use industry and region.

Breakup by Form:

  • Liquid
  • Powder
  • Pellets
  • Microbeads

Breakup by Product:

  • Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines
  • Glycerol Monostearate
  • Diethanolamides
  • Others

Breakup by Polymer Type:

  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
  • Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Packaging
  • Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Textiles
  • Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3mc6dZc

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

