According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aluminum composite panels market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

An aluminum composite panel (ACP) is a lightweight external cladding material manufactured by using two thin coil-coated aluminum sheets bonded to a non-aluminum core. It is primarily employed for designing contemporary facades on buildings, ceilings, and signage boards. ACP offers ease of installation and resistance to moisture, chemicals, corrosion, and ultraviolet (UV) rays. Besides this, they are low-maintenance and are available in a wide variety of colors and textures or can be digitally printed.

Market Trends

The expanding advertisement industry has propelled the utilization of aluminum composite panels for outdoor advertising, thereby augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of durable and lightweight materials for numerous commercial and residential construction activities is also catalyzing the global market for ACPs. Furthermore, the growing number of green and smart buildings has augmented the need for ACP and its coated variants to provide insulation and protect the exposed area of the building from harsh climatic conditions. The market is further driven by the increasing utilization of ACPs in automobiles as noise dampers for compression-resistant and high acoustic insulation.

Aluminum Composite Panels Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3A Composites (Schweiter Technologies)

Alubond U.S.A. (Mulk Holdings Group)

Alumax Industrial Co. Ltd.

Changshu Kaidi Decoration Material Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Xinghe Aluminum Composite Panel Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Shyang Industrial Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of base coating type, panel type, composition, application and region.

Breakup by Base Coating Type:

PVDF

Polyester

Laminating Coating

Oxide Film

Others

Breakup by Panel Type:

Fire-Resistant

Antibacterial

Antistatic

Breakup by Composition:

Surface Coating

Metal Skin

Core Material

Rear Skin

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Automotive

Advertising Boards

Railways

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

