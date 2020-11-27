The report titled “Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage industry. Growth of the overall Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

3M Company,Amcor Limited,BASF SE,Crown Holdings Incorporated,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company–DuPont,Honeywell International, Inc.,Bemis Company, Inc.,Sealed Air Corp.,Multisorb Technologies, Inc.,AMCOL International Corporation – Nanocor Inc.

Impact of COVID-19: Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage market in 2020. Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of active-based packaging in the dairy product is expected to provide potential growth opportunities to the market of nano-enable packaging. Active-based packaging has an oxygen barrier and antimicrobial properties that prevent contamination and also maintain the texture of the product. Moreover, active-based packaging also provides cost-effective solution manufacturers in order to enhance their product offering in the competitive market. Increasing spending of consumers on the packaged food product such as bakery products is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market of Canada nano-enabled packaging. According to The University of British Columbia, in Canada per capita expenditure on baked goods increased from $146.7 (USD) in 2013 to $153.5 (USD) in 2017. Thus, the growing demand for packaged food is expected to propel the market growth.