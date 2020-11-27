The report titled “Electrical Steel Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Electrical Steel market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.
The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Electrical Steel industry. Growth of the overall Electrical Steel market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.
The Major Players Profiled in this Report include
NLMK, Voestalpine AG, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Cogent Power Limited, Aperam, Baosteel Group Corporation, AK Steel Corporation, ATI, Schneider Electric, Nicore Electrical Manufactory Co., Ltd
Impact of COVID-19:
Electrical Steel Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Electrical Steel industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electrical Steel market in 2020.
Market Opportunities
Increasing surface coating of electrical steel with suitable materials in order to enhance the properties of electrical steel is expected to provide potential growth opportunities to the market. Coatings enhance the ability to withstand stress relief anneals, punch ability, and electrical resistance. Thus, increasing application of surface coatings of the electrical steel will favor the market growth over the forecast period.
The growing use of laser treatment for the reduction of core loss is expected to serve major growth opportunities in the near future. For example, Nd: YAG or carbon dioxide lasers are mainly used for industrial utilization to enhance core losses by 10%. Thus, the growing use of the laser treatment for improving core loss is expected to foster the market growth of the electrical steel over the forecast timeframe.
Key Questions answered in the Report:
- What is the size of the overall Electrical Steel market and its segments?
- What is the Electrical Steel market size at the regional and country-level?
- Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
- Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
- What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Electrical Steel market?
- What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
- What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Electrical Steel market and how they are expected to impact the market?
- What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
- How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?
- How financially strong are the key players in Electrical Steel market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
