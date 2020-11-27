Impact of COVID-19:

Biomass Solid Fuel Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Biomass Solid Fuel industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Biomass Solid Fuel market in 2020.

Market Opportunities

The emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide among others, are continuously increasing due to rising industrial production in emerging economies. This is due to high investment costs involved in the adoption of green technologies and renewable resources. To mitigate the consumption of fossil fuels, solid biomass fuel can be used as one of the alternatives nowadays. According to VDEW- German Verband der Elektrizitaetswirtschaft, (German Electricity Association), the potential of available biomass in the world is equivalent to produce more than 150 billion mg per year, which is equivalent to 120 billion mg of coal. There is a huge potential to use this biomass solid fuel as a source of energy. However, 20-30% of available biomass is only suitable for use.

There is huge opportunity for the energy companies to invest in the infrastructure to develop bioenergy to fulfil world energy requirement using solid biomass. Forest products are being used increasingly as a source of energy. For instance, in 2018, at La Coruña, Spain, a plan was proposed for the establishment of a new 50 MW biomass power plant, fueled by locally sourced forest waste. Biomass solid fuel offers lucrative opportunities not only for climate change mitigation but also for harnessing energy crops, waste, degraded lands, and co-farming, thus creating wealth and employment and increase energy dependence.