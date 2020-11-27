The report titled “Pea Protein Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Pea Protein market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Pea Protein industry. Growth of the overall Pea Protein market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF For Free along with few company profiles @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3985

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Burcon Nutrascience,Cosucra Groupe Warcoing,Nutri Pea Limited,Sotexpro,Roquette Freres,Glanbia Plc.,Fenchem Biotek Ltd.,Prinova Group LLC,Yantai Shuangta Food Co.

Impact of COVID-19: Pea Protein Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Pea Protein industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pea Protein market in 2020. Request a Discount on the report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/3985 Market Opportunities Shifting consumer’s preferences for plant-based beverage formulations is expected to serve major growth opportunities to the market of pea protein. For instance, in October 2018, DuPont launched pea protein for beverages. A new pea protein ingredient called TRUPRO 2000 is designed specifically for beverage applications. TRUPRO 2000 delivers superior flavor and mouth feel performance in beverage powders. Hence, the growing demand for plant-based beverage formulations is expected to accelerate the market growth. Growing demand for high protein formulations among health-conscious consumers is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the the market of pea protein. The rising number of people visiting the gym and diet center that recommend people to consume a rich source of protein food products, energy drinks, and other healthy food products is further expected to augment the market growth. Thus, rising demand for high protein formulations is projected to foster the market growth of pea protein.