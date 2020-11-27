The report titled “Edible Nuts Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Edible Nuts market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Edible Nuts industry. Growth of the overall Edible Nuts market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

Diamond Foods, Inc.,Archer Daniels Midland Company,Olam International,Blue Diamond Growers,Mariani Nut Company,Select Harvests,GNC Global Nut Company AG,Waterford Nut Company,Farm Breeze International LLC.,Just Almonds Inc.

Impact of COVID-19: Edible Nuts Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Edible Nuts industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Edible Nuts market in 2020. Market Opportunities Growing demand for edible nuts as an ingredient due to their excellent properties longer shelf life, crunchiness, and high nutritional value is expected to bring new opportunities. They are widely used in yogurts, artisan crackers, ice-creams, and pastries, etc. Thus, the growing use of edible nuts as an ingredient in various food products is projected to foster market growth in the near future. Increasing use of edible nuts in chocolates by manufacturers to enhance the taste of the product is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market of edible nuts. For instance, in September 2019, Nestlé introduced new KitKat and Yorkie chocolate bars in the UK and Ireland as a part of a new range called More. Both bars contain fruit, nuts, and cereal contains more protein, fiber, and 30% less sugar than comparable chocolate bars.