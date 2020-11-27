The report titled “Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Cosmetic Isoparaffins market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cosmetic Isoparaffins industry. Growth of the overall Cosmetic Isoparaffins market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Croda International Plc., INEOS Group Limited, Elementis PLC, The Innovation Company, Rita Corporation, Lanxess AG, Presperse Corporation, and Nihon Koken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19: Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cosmetic Isoparaffins industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cosmetic Isoparaffins market in 2020. Market Trends Manufacturers are offering innovative products to gain competitive advantage in the global cosmetic isoparaffins market. For instance, Royal Dutch Shell PLC offers Shell GTL solvents using gas-to-liquid technology with low aromatics content and odor, and enhance various properties in cosmetic formulations. Shell GTL solvents such as GS190 (C10-13 Isoparaffin), GS215 (C12-15 Isoparaffin), GS250 (C14-16 Isoparaffin), GS270 (C15-19 Isoparaffin), and GS310 (C18-24 Isoparaffin) can be used as solvent in eyeshadow, eye liner, mascara, foundation, skin care products, and hair care products.