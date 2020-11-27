The report titled “Asia Pacific Chocolate Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific Chocolate market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Asia Pacific Chocolate industry. Growth of the overall Asia Pacific Chocolate market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Ferrero S.p.A,MARS Inc.,Mondelez International, Inc. (Kraft),The Hershey Company,Lotte Co., Ltd.,Nestle SA

Impact of COVID-19: Asia Pacific Chocolate Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Asia Pacific Chocolate industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Asia Pacific Chocolate market in 2020. Market Opportunities The growing consumption of dark chocolates due to growing awareness regarding the health benefits of dark chocolate is expected to provide potential market opportunities. For instance, in November 2019, Nestle has launched 70% dark chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit. The chocolate has cocoa beans and pulp as the only ingredients that deliver natural sweetness and subtle acidity without added refined sugar. Increasing application of chocolates in various food products as an ingredients is projected to provide profitable market opportunities over the forecast period. Nowadays chocolates are widely used in confectionery, desserts, beverages, and bakeries. Increasing consumer spending on food products is fueling the food and beverage industry growth which is further augmenting the market growth of chocolates. Thus, expanding applications of chocolates is expected to bolster the market growth of chocolates.