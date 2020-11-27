The report titled “Micro Irrigation Systems Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Micro Irrigation Systems market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Micro Irrigation Systems industry. Growth of the overall Micro Irrigation Systems market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Netafim,Jain Irrigation System Limited,John Deere & Company,EPC Industries,ELGO Irrigation Ltd.,Hunter Industries Inc.,Lindsay Corporation,Valmont Industries Inc,Rain Bird

Impact of COVID-19: Micro Irrigation Systems Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Micro Irrigation Systems industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Micro Irrigation Systems market in 2020. Market Opportunities The market of micro irrigation systems exhibits strong growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India. According to the Coherent Market Insights analysis, of the total 69 million hectares area under cultivation in India, only 5 million hectares is under sprinkler and drip irrigation. Thus, there is a large untapped Indian market offering tremendous growth potential for micro irrigation systems market. The ability of micro irrigation systems to avoid the growth of the weed and enhance the yield production is projected to provide lucrative opportunities. Moreover, this system also saves nutrient content present in above and below the soil surface which is further expected to increase product penetration. Furthermore, unfavorable climatic conditions across MEA regions will favor the market growth of the micro irrigation systems.