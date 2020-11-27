Cheshire Media

Cooling Tower Market Size, Revenue Growth, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2025

ByAnderson Elena

Nov 27, 2020
cooling tower market

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025, the global cooling tower market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

A cooling tower stands for a heat removal device that utilizes water for releasing the waste heat into the atmosphere. It provides several benefits, including optimal cooling, water conservation, energy efficiency, corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, high durability, easy installation, reduced noise pollution, longer service life, etc. As a result, cooling towers are widely adopted for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, cold storage units, food processing plants, petroleum refineries, and electric power generation.

Market Drivers:

The rising demand for electrification, along with the growing number of power generating units, is augmenting the market for cooling towers. Moreover, the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the rising global warming is also driving the demand for cooling towers. Additionally, the growing construction industry, along with the increasing installation of HVAC systems, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of cooling towers for providing comfort cooling across large commercial spaces, such as educational institutes, airports, hotels, hospitals, etc, is also proliferating the global cooling tower market. Several advancements in the sector have led to the rapid integration of 3D TRASAR technology for offering high performance of cooling tower systems.

Get a free sample copy of this research report @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/cooling-tower-market/requestsample

Cooling Tower Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the cooling tower market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
  • Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.)
  • Brentwood Industries Inc.
  • Delta Cooling Towers Inc.
  • ENEXIO Management GmbH
  • Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie)
  • International Cooling Tower Inc.
  • Johnson Controls Inc.
  • SPX Cooling Technologies Inc.
  • Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc.
  • Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.)
  • Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited

The report has segmented the global cooling tower market tower type, flow type, design, construction material, end user and region.

Breakup by Tower Type:

  • Open-Circuit Cooling Towers
  • Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers
  • Hybrid Cooling Towers

Breakup by Flow Type:

  • Cross Flow
  • Counter Flow

Breakup by Design:

  • Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower
  • Natural Draft Cooling Tower

Breakup by Construction Material:

  • Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)
  • Steel
  • Concrete
  • Wood
  • High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Chemical
  • HVAC
  • Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas
  • Power Generation
  • Food and Beverages
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://bit.ly/3ldPSRY

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • Market Trends
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

