According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Benzene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global benzene market grew at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Benzene (C 6 H 6 ) is a chemical compound which is highly inflammable, colorless, and has a sweet, gasoline-like smell. It is a by-product of the oil refining process and can also be obtained from crude oil, gasoline, and cigarette smoke. Benzene is widely adopted for various industrial purposes, such as manufacturing other chemicals, plastics, lubricants, resins, nylon and synthetic fibers, dyes, detergents, drugs, pesticides, etc.

Growth Drivers:

The growing utilization of insulation materials in construction activities is primarily driving the benzene market. The increasing adoption of benzene for manufacturing various consumer products, such as thinners and furniture wax, is further propelling the global market. Moreover, benzene is also employed as a key solvent in several commercial, industrial, and research operations. For instance, alkyl benzene is used to produce surfactants for the manufacturing of detergents. Cyclohexane, another basic raw derivative of benzene, is utilized for the production of nylon fiber. The expanding paint and coating industry (PCI) also uses benzene derivatives to produce paints and lacquers, thereby further driving the global benzene market.

Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the benzene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF

Sinopec

Royal Dutch Shell

China National Petroleum Corporation

DuPont

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

JX Holdings

BP

Borealis AG

Braskem

Repsol

Arsol Aromatics GmbH

KG

The report has segmented the global benzene market on the basis of derivative, manufacturing process, application and region.

Market Breakup by Derivative: Ethylbenzene Cumene Cyclohexane Nitrobenzene Linear Alkylbenzene Maleic Anhydride Others

Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process: Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha Toluene Hydrodealkylation Toluene Disproportionation From Biomass

Market Breakup by Application: Plastics Resins Synthetic Fibers Rubber Lubricants Others

Market Breakup by Region: Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

