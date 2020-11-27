Geographic maps that reflect the differentiation of land in agricultural production. These include maps of the economic conditions of agricultural management and development, maps of the economic indices of agriculture itself, maps of the economic assessment of agricultural production resources (such as materials, labor, and natural resources), and maps of agricultural production technology. Agriculture maps are divided into two main groups based on these requirements. The first group consists of maps showing the distribution of crops and animal species and breeds, maps of crop yields and animal productivity, maps of capital and energy available to agricultural holdings, maps of mechanization of cultivation and animal husbandry, maps of the Volume and structure of the gross agricultural and raw material production of agricultural holdings as well as special agronomic and zootechnical maps. Synthetic maps of agricultural regions form a very complex class of agricultural maps. They reflect the relationships between agriculture, the natural environment, and economic conditions. On such maps, the economic indices of agricultural development are identified by the different categories of geographical units or by agricultural companies. The most important means of mapping are choropleth cards, collation cards, and cards with dots, qualitative backgrounds, and movement signs.

Market Growth Drivers

The Rising Pressure on the Food Supply System Owing To the Rapidly Growing Population

The Surging Use of Modern Technologies in Agricultural Farms

The Growing Income Levels and Demand for Protein-Rich Aqua Food

Increasing Demand for Maximizing the Overall Crop Yield

The Growing Focus of Farmers on Livestock Monitoring and Disease Detection

Influencing Trend

The Increasing Emphasis on Reducing the Management Cost by Adopting Advanced Livestock Monitoring Products

Growing Financial Organizations Have Started Using Agricultural Mapping Services to Evaluate Farm Solvency and Commodities Stock Exchange by Analyzing the Overall Quality of Farming Land

Restraints

High Costs of Services

Opportunities

The Surging Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such As IoT and AI in Aquaculture Farms, Livestock Monitoring, And Smart Agriculture Farms to Improve Farm Yield

Increasing Involvement of Governments to Improve Farming Techniques

Challenges

Lack of Awareness about Smart Agriculture Mapping Services

